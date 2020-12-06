Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I work: ‘Making a good impression is the easy part. The bigger challenge is backing that up with what you can deliver’

Nothing could have prepared Michael McCambridge for the task of taking over the family company after the sudden death of his parents and he had to learn his management skills fast

Elaine O'Regan
6th December, 2020
How I work: ‘Making a good impression is the easy part. The bigger challenge is backing that up with what you can deliver’
Michael McCambridge, chairman of McCambridge Bread. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Michael McCambridge is chairman of McCambridge Bread, the Irish-owned company employing 46 people in Dublin. In business since 1945, it makes wholewheat, brown soda, seeded and gluten-free breads and mixes from two locations in Rathcoole. McCambridge, 55, studied law at University College Dublin. He joined the family business in 1994 after spending four years working in sales and marketing for Diageo, the drinks company.

Growing up in Ranelagh, all of us McCambridge kids worked in the family...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

What we really need to address the gender imbalance at the top of many organisations is a new approach to how we reward our best employees and promote talent

This Working Life: Resisting change on gender balance isn’t an option

This Working Life Mark O'Donnell 4 hours ago
Since the introduction of the Protected Disclosures Act in 2014, dedicated policies on the issue of whistleblowing policies have become commonplace in Irish workplaces

How to work: The importance of a strong whistleblower policy

This Working Life Stephen Holst 4 hours ago
Stephen Watkins is the new managing director at Boots Ireland

Movers and Shakers

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Sinéad D’Arcy, head of Jameson’s graduate programme: ‘It’s just as important for you to understand your boss as it is for them to understand you’ Pic: Chris Bellew

How I work: ‘I’m a firm believer in recruiting for attitude over experience’

This Working Life Sinéad D'Arcy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1