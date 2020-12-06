How I work: ‘Making a good impression is the easy part. The bigger challenge is backing that up with what you can deliver’

Michael McCambridge is chairman of McCambridge Bread, the Irish-owned company employing 46 people in Dublin. In business since 1945, it makes wholewheat, brown soda, seeded and gluten-free breads and mixes from two locations in Rathcoole. McCambridge, 55, studied law at University College Dublin. He joined the family business in 1994 after spending four years working in sales and marketing for Diageo, the drinks company.

Growing up in Ranelagh, all of us McCambridge kids worked in the family...