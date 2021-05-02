How I work: ‘It’s easy to point out the problems, but the key to success is to find solutions’

Alan Keating is managing director of the compliance and regulatory consulting practice at Duff & Phelps in Ireland. He is also responsible for Duff & Phelps management company services in Ireland. Duff & Phelps is a global governance, risk and transparency company headquartered in New York. It employs 80 people in Ireland at offices in Dublin and Longford. Duff & Phelps is in the process of rebranding as Kroll worldwide.

When I started working...