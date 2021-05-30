How I work: ‘It is important that you get input from everyone, not only the loudest person in a room’

I started my role as chief executive of Cognate Health, an Irish occupational health provider, in September 2020. I am one of those people who pivoted during Covid-19. I had previously spent 30 years in the hospitality and tourism industry in various roles culminating in my role as global head of sales for Doyle Collection, the Irish luxury hotel company.

My primary degree from University College Cork (UCC) was in archaeology and history and I had a...