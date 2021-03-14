How I work: ‘If you want to see certain attitudes and behaviours in the workplace, then you need to be a role model’

Claire Murphy is group general counsel, company secretary and head of shared services at Speed Fibre Group. Murphy, 40, joined the company in June 2018 following a four-year stint as a senior associate at Philip Lee. She grew up in Limerick City and studied business and law at UCD before qualifying as a solicitor in 2008. Speed Fibre Group was incorporated in 2020 and is the parent company of Enet, Airspeed Telecom and Magnet Networks....