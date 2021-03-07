How I work: ‘If communication is absent, speculation and noise will fill the vacuum’

Joseph Musgrave is the chief executive at Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI). Originally from Scotland, the 32-year-old took up the position in 2018. Before that, he worked for Burson Cohn & Wolfe, the public relations agency (formerly Burson-Marsteller), in chief of staff roles in both London and New York. HCCI is a representative body for the home care sector in Ireland. It has 23 member companies employing 10,000 carers and providing managed home care...