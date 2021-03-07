Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I work: ‘If communication is absent, speculation and noise will fill the vacuum’

In any role, you need to listen and learn to take constructive criticism on board, the HCCI’s Joseph Musgrave believes

Joseph Musgrave
7th March, 2021
How I work: ‘If communication is absent, speculation and noise will fill the vacuum’
Joseph Musgrave: ‘I’m lucky to have had trusted mentors and colleagues who would tell it to me straight – good and bad – over the years.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Joseph Musgrave is the chief executive at Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI). Originally from Scotland, the 32-year-old took up the position in 2018. Before that, he worked for Burson Cohn & Wolfe, the public relations agency (formerly Burson-Marsteller), in chief of staff roles in both London and New York. HCCI is a representative body for the home care sector in Ireland. It has 23 member companies employing 10,000 carers and providing managed home care...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The shift to remote working is having the biggest influence on how companies are rewarding their employees and what candidates are looking for from potential employers

How to manage: Feng shui and Netflix subscriptions are part of a new creative approach to employee rewards

This Working Life Sarah Owen 1 hour ago
Brian O’Dwyer, the new management consulting partner at Grant Thornton

Movers and Shakers: Three new partners at Grant Thornton

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble’s founder and chief executive, rang the opening bell on the day the company began trading on the Nasdaq while holding her one-year old son

How to manage: A company leader’s profile can help to attract new talent

This Working Life Conor Brophy 1 day ago
Accenture Ireland warned that a shortage of skills would leave a hole in the workforce that could impact the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment

Just over a quarter of workers believe they have skills for future jobs

This Working Life Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1