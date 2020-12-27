Subscribe Today
How I work: ‘Flexibility and trust are the engines that drive a team’

The pandemic has taught us that if you trust your people to get on with their work and give them the tools and the flexibility to do it, we can all deliver, says Karen Killalea of Maples and Calder

Karen Killalea
27th December, 2020
How I work: ‘Flexibility and trust are the engines that drive a team’
Karen Killalea, partner and head of the employment team at Maples and Calder in Ireland: ‘Women in particular have struggled to progress in environments where being present is valued more than individual output’

Karen Killalea is a partner and head of the employment team at Maples and Calder in Ireland. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, Maples and Calder opened its Irish office in 2006. The firm employs 416 people in Dublin and advises financial, institutional, business and private clients. Killalea is originally from Dublin and studied Legal Science at Trinity College in the early 1990s. She also has a master’s in international criminal law from the University of...

