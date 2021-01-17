How I work: ‘As a leader, you must create a vision you believe in passionately’
You must be approachable, open and honest and be accessible to your team at all times, according to Veolia’s Joe Higgins
Nobody likes office politics, but as Aristotle said, “man is by nature a political animal”. The reality is that companies are, to varying degrees, political organisations.
I’ve learned over the years that if you want to succeed, you must develop political competence and the skills to recognise signs of negative workplace politics.
Political competence, in my experience, is all about knowing who is who and being able to manage interpersonal relationships...
