Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I work: ‘As a leader, you must create a vision you believe in passionately’

You must be approachable, open and honest and be accessible to your team at all times, according to Veolia’s Joe Higgins

Joe Higgins
17th January, 2021
How I work: ‘As a leader, you must create a vision you believe in passionately’
Joe Higgins of Veolia at the companies office in Kilkenny. Picture Dylan Vaughan

Nobody likes office politics, but as Aristotle said, “man is by nature a political animal”. The reality is that companies are, to varying degrees, political organisations.

I’ve learned over the years that if you want to succeed, you must develop political competence and the skills to recognise signs of negative workplace politics.

Political competence, in my experience, is all about knowing who is who and being able to manage interpersonal relationships...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

During lockdown, professionals in Ireland moved away from email in favour of video chats as their primary form of workplace communication

How to manage: Keep the virtual lines of communication open

This Working Life Brendan Heneghan 4 hours ago
Gillian O’Sullivan

Movers and Shakers: New country leader for BearingPoint

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Employee experience has been a business buzzword for years but most of these conversations focused on technology and processes rather than incorporating it within a wider business strategy

How to manage: Put people at the centre of your business strategy

This Working Life Margreet Brenkman 1 day ago
Elaina Fitzgerald Kane: ‘It is critical to think a step or two up from your role. Set your own higher standards and try to think like your manager.’ Photo: Arthur Ellis

How I make it work: ‘Resilience in the face of adversity never fails to inspire me’

This Working Life Elaina Fitzgerald Kane 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1