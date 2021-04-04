How I manage: ‘You can achieve true trust and buy-in only when everyone feels that they belong’

Kieran Conroy was appointed country manager for Nestlé in Ireland in February. He joined the company 13 years ago and was head of sales for Ireland before taking up his new role. The Swiss-headquartered company makes food, nutrition and pharmaceutical products and sells more than 700 brands worldwide, including SMA, Nescafé, Felix and Bakers. Nestlé Ireland employs 700 people. It was recently awarded the Investors in Diversity Gold Accreditation from the Irish Centre for Diversity....