Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I manage: ‘Respect the job, respect your limitations, and respect those around you’

Aramark’s Roy Kane tries to instil trust in the people he works with and to make sure that talent and hard work are recognised across the board

Roy Kane
18th March, 2021
How I manage: ‘Respect the job, respect your limitations, and respect those around you’
Roy Kane: ‘I try to conduct myself in such a way that everyone I work with trusts me and knows what to expect when they are dealing with me.’ Picture: John Allen

In brief

Roy Kane is vice-president of infrastructure and operations at Aramark International. Headquartered in the US, Aramark is an integrated services supplier, employing 4,500 people in Ireland in food services, facilities management, property and environmental divisions. Kane is responsible for IT at Aramark operations in 19 countries. The 46-year-old from Portstewart, Co Derry, began his career at Aramark in 2005 when the company took a stake in Campbell Catering, for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Having identified your soft skills and your value proposition, you need to make them stand out on your CV

How to work: When looking for a new job, think transferable skills

This Working Life Sinead Kieran 4 days ago

How I work: ‘If you want to see certain attitudes and behaviours in the workplace, then you need to be a role model’

This Working Life Claire Murphy 4 days ago
Employees should be involved in identifying any support that would be helpful to those experiencing long Covid symptoms as they know their capabilities better than anyone

How to manage: Employees with long Covid need extra supports to return to work

This Working Life John Gallagher 4 days ago
Sarah Thompson has been appointed partner at Arthur Cox

Movers and Shakers: New partner at Arthur Cox

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1