How I manage: ‘Provide clear direction for your team and then get out of the way’

Matthew Gleeson is general manager of Blackberry Hearing, a company that provides hearing aids at affordable prices and has more than 60 clinics nationwide. Gleeson has also worked with Digicel and Vodafone as a product manager.

