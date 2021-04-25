How I manage: ‘I try to take people on the journey with me and involve them in decision-making’

Ruairí Conroy is the site lead for Diligent Corporation in Galway. The US-headquartered governance company announced plans to establish new European headquarters in the city last November. It has since recruited 150 people in Ireland, and will create 50 further jobs by the end of the year. Conroy joined Diligent in February from SiteMinder where he had been senior vice president of inside sales. Before that, the Mayo native was director of EMEA sales at...