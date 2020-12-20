Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I manage: ‘I don’t fight battles I know I can’t win. You need to focus on change that is achievable’

Open communication works wonders when it comes to resolving issues quickly and efficiently, according to Allianz Partners’ Roland Hesse

Roland Hesse
20th December, 2020
How I manage: ‘I don’t fight battles I know I can’t win. You need to focus on change that is achievable’
Roland Hesse, managing director of Allianz Partners in Ireland: ‘Performance should be clearly measured and, more importantly, rewarded and celebrated.’ Picture: Fergal Philips

Roland Hesse is managing director of Allianz Partners in Ireland. Originally from Bavaria in Germany, the 55-year-old worked for Mondial Assistance in Britain for 22 years before relocating to Ireland in 2015. He was general manager at Mondial Assistance Ireland for four years until 2015 when it was rebranded as Allianz Partners and he assumed his current role. Allianz Partners sells insurance software and services to consumer-focused companies in the automotive, financial and healthcare sectors....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

If you lead well, your team will follow and the key to good leadership, more so now than ever before, is good communication.

How to work: Five tips for leading your team from a distance

This Working Life Brendan Heneghan 1 hour ago
The week between Christmas and New Year can be a surprisingly good time to call an office and get past the gatekeepers to talk to the person you want to connect with

How to work: Looking to change jobs? Christmas is a good time to get a headstart

This Working Life Karen O'Reilly 1 hour ago
Peter Russell is joining Cancom UK &amp; Ireland from Neueda

Movers and Shakers: New general manager at Adare Manor

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
David Leydon, head of food and agribusiness at Ifac: ‘Digital disruption is part of every sector and more or less every role today’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I make it work: ‘There is no substitute for putting in the effort and the elbow grease’

This Working Life David Leydon 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1