How I manage: ‘I don’t fight battles I know I can’t win. You need to focus on change that is achievable’

Roland Hesse is managing director of Allianz Partners in Ireland. Originally from Bavaria in Germany, the 55-year-old worked for Mondial Assistance in Britain for 22 years before relocating to Ireland in 2015. He was general manager at Mondial Assistance Ireland for four years until 2015 when it was rebranded as Allianz Partners and he assumed his current role. Allianz Partners sells insurance software and services to consumer-focused companies in the automotive, financial and healthcare sectors....