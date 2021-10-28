Subscribe Today
This Working Life

How I manage: ‘As a leader, the best thing you can give people is your time – quality time where you actively listen’

Promoting women in Stem (science, technology, economics and maths) is now a priority and a passion for Anna Rafferty of Johnson & Johnson Ireland

Anna Rafferty
28th October, 2021
How I manage: ‘As a leader, the best thing you can give people is your time – quality time where you actively listen’
Anna Rafferty, director of strategy at Johnson & Johnson Ireland. ‘We need a more diverse Stem workforce if we are going to really unleash our potential to change the trajectory of health for humanity.’ Picture: Michael Dillon

I have always been passionate about science, technology, economics and maths (Stem). I loved biology and chemistry in secondary school, and I went on to study biotechnology in NUI Galway. I followed that with business and marketing at the Technological University of Dublin.

I have been with Johnson & Johnson for 18 years. I was with the commercial Janssen business for 16 years in a variety of roles. I spent ten years leading the health...

