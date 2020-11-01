How I make it work: ‘You can’t just bark instructions any more. Managers need to be mentors now’

Jim O’Dea is vice president of global operations at Workhuman. Established in Dublin in 1998 as Globoforce, the company rebranded last year and was recently valued at just over €1 billion. Workhuman sells cloud-based employee reward and incentive software in 160 countries and employs close to 700 people in Ireland and the US. O’Dea joined the company in his current role nine years ago.
Rather than just clocking in and out every...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team