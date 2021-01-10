How I make it work: ‘Resilience in the face of adversity never fails to inspire me’
Setting clear goals for yourself and for your team is crucial, says Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane
Elaina Fitzgerald Kane is president of the Irish Hotels Federation. She was appointed to the role in February 2020 following a 14-month stint as vice president. Fitzgerald Kane is a director of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, a four-star family-run hotel in Adare, Co Limerick. The 89-bedroom hotel was established by her parents Mary and Dick Fitzgerald in 1983. Founded in 1937, the Irish Hotels Federation is the national organisation for the hotel and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to work: Remote working has a lot to offer, but it is not the answer to all ills
While working from home has many advantages, it is rarely suitable for newer junior entrants to the workforce and must be approached carefully
Movers and Shakers: Magnet Networks attracts new managing director
John Delves joins the company from Digicel
How to work: Don’t let working from home become living in the office
When working remotely, it can be difficult to have a boundary between your professional and personal life, but there are some steps you can take to create one
How to manage: Know when to exit the wage subsidy scheme
If your business is no longer eligible after a better-than-expected few months, you need to leave the scheme now rather than wait to see how next month goes