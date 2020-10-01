Home offices could cost workers in capital gains tax

Workers have been warned that new home office installations could cost them in capital gains tax (CGT).
Norah Collender, professional tax leader at Chartered Accountants of Ireland (CAI) said the principal private residence relief (PPRR) on the sale of a home may not apply to the portion of the home used for an office.
“The entire home is exempt of capital gains tax if it’s your principle place of residence,” she said. “Revenue though will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team