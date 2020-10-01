Thursday October 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Home offices could cost workers in capital gains tax

Principal private residence relief on the sale of a home may not apply to portion of the home used for work, tax expert warns

1st October, 2020
With the increase in working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, more tax guidance for remote workers has been called for. Picture: Getty

Workers have been warned that new home office installations could cost them in capital gains tax (CGT).

Norah Collender, professional tax leader at Chartered Accountants of Ireland (CAI) said the principal private residence relief (PPRR) on the sale of a home may not apply to the portion of the home used for an office.

“The entire home is exempt of capital gains tax if it’s your principle place of residence,” she said. “Revenue though will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Always be prepared to step out of your comfort zone’

Only by challenging everything about yourself can you learn and develop as a leader, according to Enda Corneille of Emirates

Enda Corneille | 4 days ago

Supporting employees’ financial health will help bring them with you

Taking the time to help staff navigate the changes in personal finance brought about by the pandemic will lighten the burden on your team and your business

Ralph Benson | 4 days ago

How to protect your intellectual property when employees leave

It's important to ensure that a staff member who is leaving cannot use your confidential information in setting up a new business

Gerard Kelly | 4 days ago