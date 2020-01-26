Google tops list of job hunters’ most desired employers

Google, Microsoft and Stripe are job-hunters’ top employers of choice, a study has found.

The research by UpStarter.ie, a recruitment event company, also found that Accenture, Slack, LinkedIn and Vodafone ranked highly.

“We believe that these companies are sought after by candidates because they each have a very strong employer brand,” said Ed O'Riordan, head of business development at UpStarter.ie.