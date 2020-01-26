Google tops list of job hunters’ most desired employers

Google, Microsoft and Stripe are job-hunters’ top employers of choice, a study has found.
The research by UpStarter.ie, a recruitment event company, also found that Accenture, Slack, LinkedIn and Vodafone ranked highly.
“We believe that these companies are sought after by candidates because they each have a very strong employer brand,” said Ed O'Riordan, head of business development at UpStarter.ie.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team