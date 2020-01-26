Sunday January 26, 2020
Google tops list of job hunters’ most desired employers

Research found that employee benefits, opportunities to learn and the chance to make an impact were rated above salary as important factors

26th January, 2020
Ed O’Riordan, head of business development at UpStarter.ie

Google, Microsoft and Stripe are job-hunters’ top employers of choice, a study has found.

The research by UpStarter.ie, a recruitment event company, also found that Accenture, Slack, LinkedIn and Vodafone ranked highly.

“We believe that these companies are sought after by candidates because they each have a very strong employer brand,” said Ed O'Riordan, head of business development at UpStarter.ie.

