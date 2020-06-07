Eoin MacManus: ‘Develop your emotional intelligence because empathy is critical to success’

Eoin MacManus is chief business officer at Three Ireland, a position he has held since 2011. MacManus joined Three Ireland in 2009 as commercial director. Before that, he was marketing director at Eircom for three years and worked for Dell for 11 years in senior sales and marketing roles in Ireland, Britain and Europe. As chief business officer at Three Ireland, MacManus oversees 200 people selling products and services to sole traders, SMEs, corporate and...