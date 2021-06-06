Subscribe Today
Employing virtual methods to get ahead in recruitment

Avril Clare, who set up her own recruitment agency during the pandemic, believes that virtual innovation is the way forward for the recruitment industry

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Employing virtual methods to get ahead in recruitment
The provision of a recorded virtual interview streamlines the process for both parties, and facilitates early and accurate feedback, according to Avril Clare

We’re still in the midst of the pandemic and while there are hopeful signs of a return to normal, the question arises: will it be the same as before or will it be a ‘new normal’?

One sector that is adjusting to the new landscape is the recruitment industry.

Traditionally, the recruitment process required substantial face-to-face interaction, but the pandemic put paid to that. While many people were made redundant over...

