Effective leaders take the long view

As a behavioural psychologist who supports frontline businesses with their thinking and management around risk, I find the Covid-19 pandemic presents shocking new challenges.
Even though we are confident that employers in Ireland can overcome this, the unfortunate truth is that some leaders and businesses will not be so resilient.
To manage the inherent risk and fear that Covid-19 presents, organisations need to quickly move past the shock of the pandemic to active control measures.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team