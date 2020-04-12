Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Don’t try to meet everyone at the same time. Focus on quality over quantity’

Networking is a skill that can only be improved over time by genuine interactions, according to Darren Ryan of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

12th April, 2020
Darren Ryan is chief executive of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland; “I’ve tried to stay true to the core values of our organisation: to be authentic, visionary and impact-driven.”

Darren Ryan is chief executive of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI), a not-for-profit organisation that supports innovators aiming to tackle Ireland’s social problems. Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 300 social entrepreneurs with more than €7.3 million in direct investment and €2.9 million in non-financial support. It employs 18 people.

I’ve always tried to do the right thing, even when it was really hard in the short term. I take the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Effective leaders take the long view

In the current crisis, managers must support, work and communicate with staff in order to come out stronger

Paul Cummins | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Tread softly as a remote manager

Hold staff accountable, but communicate clearly, stay positive and be specific in designating tasks

Adam Coleman | 3 hours ago