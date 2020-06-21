‘Create an environment in which others can thrive for the overall good’

To younger professionals coming up through the ranks, I would say: “Visualise where you want to be when you are in your 40s and 50s.”
I didn’t do that myself and I wish I had. If you are clear about where you want to be, getting there is really just about taking the steps that will lead you in that direction.
It will probably take longer than you think, but at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team