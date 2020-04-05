Covid-19: Will the employee subsidy scheme be enough?

With businesses continuing to feel the impact of Covid-19, the government has brought in a series of measures to keep as many people in work as possible.

The latest is the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which was signed into law last weekend. This includes the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which is open to all employers, replaces the previous Covid-19 Refund Scheme and will operate for the next 11 weeks.

