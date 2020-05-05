Comment: The Irish workforce deserves a flexible future

When the financial crash hit in 2008, I was working in one of Ireland’s top advertising and marketing agencies. I remember how my clients’ marketing budgets were slashed, and how ad agencies had to let employees go or reduce their hours in the space of just a few weeks.

All of those clients and agencies, whether they were SMEs or large household names, went into survival mode. Those that not only survived but thrived did not wait to innovate, they sought to adapt to the changed world.

When we get through this pandemic – and we will – it won’t just be our business models that will have to pivot, however. Our society will too.

For the past four years, since I left my job to care for my family, I’ve called for employee rights, employer education and community infrastructure to support flexible and remote working. I continue to advocate for it in my role as a councillor.

A global crisis is not how I or anyone else in our movement envisaged or wanted change. We did not foresee that parents would be trying to cope with juggling work, childcare and home-schooling under one roof, or that companies would have to embrace remote working with no time to prepare.

But now that change is here, we need to embrace it, learn from it and make it work long-term. My message for the next government is that working from home, remote working and flexible working should be here to stay.

Flexible and remote work is not one-size-fits-all. That’s both the beauty of it and the reason why many businesses are reluctant to embrace it. The benefits are undeniable, however, for employees, employers, communities, the environment and the economy.

There are options such as annualised hours, compressed hours, part-time, term-time, job shares, four-day weeks, remote working or establishing core working hours where employees can start their day three hours earlier or later.

As a working parent, I find it hugely frustrating when meetings are schedule for 8am when I need to get the children to school or childcare. Finland has operated core working hours since 1996; flexible work is embedded in its culture already, with the result that a significantly higher number of mothers stay in the workforce, and fathers take on a greater share of the childcare.

A survey conducted by EmployFlex, an Irish recruitment agency specialising in flexible roles, found that flexibility was more important to prospective employees than a pay rise. In our always-on culture, where people are working and commuting longer than ever, they crave flexibility, boundaries and more time for family and friends.

Managers may be surprised to know that productivity increases among teams with flexible work, while attrition decreases. That’s good news if you are an employer who is struggling to attract and retain staff.

Remote working, with the right community infrastructure, can breathe new life into towns and villages, bringing increased footfall and more economic opportunities.

Vibrant co-working spaces become communities in themselves, fostering collaboration and innovation as well as sustainability and well-being. Some pubs in rural towns have already repurposed during the day to accommodate laptops and hot desks.

Community co-working spaces can be the antidote to the social isolation remote workers often feel. By facilitating people to work closer to home, these spaces reduce pressure on transport systems, commuters and parents.

The biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Dublin is transport. Just think of the reduction flexible work and suburban co-working spaces could bring long-term.

Workplace flexibility should not be a company perk, it should be a right. Access to flexible work can and should be applicable to most companies and businesses under a similar regime to the Working Time Act.

As well as legislative changes, all employees and employers should have access to remote-working assistance, training and webinars.

As a matter of urgency, I called on my own local enterprise office and the government to accommodate this, with official advice on everything from data management, information security, technology, corporate working policy guidelines and employee assistance programmes. This support should be ongoing until a new work culture is embedded.

As recession strikes again because of Covid-19, we can have confidence in our ability to turn our economy and unemployment figures around. So let’s look ahead and ask what we want the future work-scape to look like.

Full employment is desirable. Less desirable are capacity issues on public transport, pressures on an inadequate housing supply, impact on the climate, and a reduced quality of life for hard-working but hard-pressed workers and families.

Necessity has been the mother of invention. Social progress must accompany economic recovery, and flexible working rights can be part of that.

Emer Currie is a Fine Gael councillor in Dublin 15