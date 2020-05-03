Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Clearly defined principles help firms transition to WFH

With so many people now working from home, it’s not always easy for employees to gauge who’s being productive and who isn’t

3rd May, 2020
A virtual meeting: managers need to be clear about what is expected from their employees when remote working

Do you trust your people to be productive while they work from home? Have you put all the correct measures in place to allow your employees to work in a dispersed way?

For many managers and employers unfamiliar with remote working, the transition is proving challenging, particularly in cases where individuals are underperforming.

It would be easy to lay the blame at their virtual feet, but ultimately it falls to the manager to encourage behaviours...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This Working Life: ‘Focusing on the positive and drowning out negative voices is really very effective’

The power of positive thinking goes a long way towards succeeding in business, according to Thia Hennessy of Cork University Business School

Thia Hennessy | 5 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Can workers take the same amount of annual leave during the Covid-19 crisis?

The law on holiday entitlement has not changed, so businesses must be careful to tackle the issue in a way that keeps things manageable

Anne Lyne | 5 hours ago