Cheques and balances: the women fighting to end pay discrimination

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October 2017, triggering the #MeToo movement, there has been a discussion about sexual harassment in society. Many employers have since realised that they need to get ahead of what is a problem both inside and outside of work.

The Fawcett Society, which campaigns for gender equality in Britain, conducted a survey in October 2018 showing that the thinking on allegations of sexual harassment has changed following #MeToo among employers...