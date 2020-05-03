Can workers take the same amount of annual leave during the Covid-19 crisis?

The issue of holidays, and how they accrue during the Covid-19 crisis, is one that has arisen in many workplaces during the lockdown. What leave entitlements does an employee have during this time, and can an employer require an employee to take leave?
In simple terms, the law has not changed. Where employees are continuing to work, either remotely or in the workplace, their holiday entitlement is building up. If employees are on certified sick...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team