Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Can workers take the same amount of annual leave during the Covid-19 crisis?

The law on holiday entitlement has not changed, so businesses must be careful to tackle the issue in a way that keeps things manageable

3rd May, 2020
When employees are working remotely, their holiday entitlement is building up. Picture: Getty

The issue of holidays, and how they accrue during the Covid-19 crisis, is one that has arisen in many workplaces during the lockdown. What leave entitlements does an employee have during this time, and can an employer require an employee to take leave?

In simple terms, the law has not changed. Where employees are continuing to work, either remotely or in the workplace, their holiday entitlement is building up. If employees are on certified sick...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This Working Life: ‘Focusing on the positive and drowning out negative voices is really very effective’

The power of positive thinking goes a long way towards succeeding in business, according to Thia Hennessy of Cork University Business School

Thia Hennessy | 5 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Clearly defined principles help firms transition to WFH

With so many people now working from home, it’s not always easy for employees to gauge who’s being productive and who isn’t

Adam Coleman | 5 hours ago