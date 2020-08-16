Blended work settings to become the norm post-pandemic

This year’s PeopleSource Tipping Point survey focused on Irish professionals’ perceptions of the impact of Covid-19 on their working lives. With more than 2,500 responses, their views were wide-ranging and varied.

It is no surprise that 84 per cent said they now placed a greater emphasis on flexible working, while 49 per cent wanted to spend more time with their family.

More than 82 per cent identified the ideal amount of in-office working time at...