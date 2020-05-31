‘Authenticity is everything. Be true to yourself and don’t be afraid to be different’

Lisa Kealy leads wealth and asset management services at EY in Ireland, overseeing more than 230 people providing assurance, tax and advisory services to the asset management sector. Kealy joined EY in 2005 and became a partner at the firm three years later. She took up her current role four years ago and was also recently appointed chairperson of Irish Funds, the representative body for the international asset management community in Ireland. EY employs close...
