An employer’s guide to treading carefully in the gig economy

The emergence of businesses such as Deliveroo, Buymie and Uber Eats in the Irish market has fuelled the so-called gig economy, with individuals engaged as self-employed contractors rather than employees.

There is no doubt that this model can be appealing for businesses and individuals alike when used correctly and appropriately, but serious repercussions can arise when an individual is miscategorised as a contractor. In this scenario, the business engaging the contractor could face significant exposure...