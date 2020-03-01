Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

An employer’s guide to treading carefully in the gig economy

A case involving Domino’s highlights the issues for businesses that engage independent contractors

1st March, 2020
Domino’s claimed its drivers were engaged as self-employed contractors but the High Court found that in reality they were operating as employees

The emergence of businesses such as Deliveroo, Buymie and Uber Eats in the Irish market has fuelled the so-called gig economy, with individuals engaged as self-employed contractors rather than employees.

There is no doubt that this model can be appealing for businesses and individuals alike when used correctly and appropriately, but serious repercussions can arise when an individual is miscategorised as a contractor. In this scenario, the business engaging the contractor could face significant exposure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

What’s your style on the leader board?

There are a number of ways to lead a team, so take care to pick the one that is right for you

Marie Reilly | 2 hours ago

Movers and shakers

Who’s moving where in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

‘The idea that you can work by the clock is delusional’

Be prepared to put in the hours and the hard yards if you want to get somewhere in business, says Conor O’Kane of eShopWorld

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago