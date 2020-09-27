Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Always be prepared to step out of your comfort zone’

Only by challenging everything about yourself can you learn and develop as a leader, according to Enda Corneille of Emirates

27th September, 2020
Enda Corneille, country manager for Ireland at Emirates: ‘You have to make it easy for the other side to give you what you want.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Enda Corneille is the country manager for Ireland at Emirates, a position he has held since 2014. Emirates was established in 1985 and launched in Ireland in January 2012. The UAE-owned airline flies twice daily from Dublin to Dubai and employs 32 people in Ireland. Corneille began his career in the air travel industry in 1986 as a revenue accounts clerk at Aer Lingus. He worked for the airline for 26 years, most recently in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Supporting employees’ financial health will help bring them with you

Taking the time to help staff navigate the changes in personal finance brought about by the pandemic will lighten the burden on your team and your business

Ralph Benson | 8 hours ago

How to protect your intellectual property when employees leave

It's important to ensure that a staff member who is leaving cannot use your confidential information in setting up a new business

Gerard Kelly | 8 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who's changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago