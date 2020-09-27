‘Always be prepared to step out of your comfort zone’

Enda Corneille is the country manager for Ireland at Emirates, a position he has held since 2014. Emirates was established in 1985 and launched in Ireland in January 2012. The UAE-owned airline flies twice daily from Dublin to Dubai and employs 32 people in Ireland. Corneille began his career in the air travel industry in 1986 as a revenue accounts clerk at Aer Lingus. He worked for the airline for 26 years, most recently in...