Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Advice: ‘Find a champion, someone who believes in you and will support you’

Having a person who will help and support you as your career develops and who will act as a sounding board can make all the difference, according to Leslie Brett of Lennox

4th October, 2020
Leslie Brett, chief executive officer at Lennox Laboratory Supplies, says consistent communication is one of the biggest priorities at the moment Picture: Fergal Phillips

Leslie Brett is managing director at Lennox, a position she has held since January 2016. The Irish-owned laboratory supplies company has been in business since 1923. It employs 60 people in Dublin and Cork and sells lab consumables and chemicals, analytical equipment and PPE. Before joining Lennox, Brett worked at Baxter Healthcare for more than two decades, most recently in the role of business director.

I lost my job once. I was made redundant. It was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Insight: Promoting mental health should be central to workplace policy

Ensuring the mental wellbeing of employees is important now more than ever

Ciara McLoughlin | 6 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Advice: Are parents entitled to leave when children are sent home from school?

With no government guidance on school-related absences from work, employers would be wise to develop their own policy and adopt a flexible approach

Alan Hickey | 6 hours ago