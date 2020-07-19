Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Achieving a balanced work life at home

There are many positive steps employees can take to make the adjustment to working away from the office

19th July, 2020
While some people will have adapted well to working from home, others will struggle with loneliness and with separating work life from home life

As workplaces around the country begin to reopen and welcome back employees who have been working remotely for the past four months, many of us are getting to grips with the realisation that we will be continuing to work from home for the foreseeable future.

Some will have adapted well to this new way of working, but others will have experienced greater difficulty adjusting to working life away from the office.

It’s important to acknowledge...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘It’s more important to have a relationship for life than for a one-off transaction’

Establishing good relationships with clients, as well as with your staff, is the key to running a successful business, according to Richard Kelly of LGIM

Richard Kelly | 8 hours ago

What employers need to know about the HSE contact-tracing app

Businesses should consider encouraging staff to use the new Covid-19 app to help safeguard their workplace, but there are some other factors to consider

Alan Hickey | 8 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago