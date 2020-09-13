Sunday September 13, 2020
Winning wine combinations for game season

As autumn approaches, it is time to appreciate all the flavours on offer from animals such as venison and pheasant and the wines that go with them

13th September, 2020
Pinot noir is the best match for venison and other red meats, but light enough to pair with white game meat such as pheasant, according Ruairi Riddell, sommelier at Kai Restaurant

It’s the beginning of autumn and with it comes the return to school and an attempt to develop a sense of routine again. This is a special time in the kitchen, one rooted in dishes that bring with them a feeling of comfort.

There’s nothing like coming in from a wet evening and being welcomed by a fire and the smells from the kitchen catching us and wrapping us in the soft blanket...

