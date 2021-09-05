Subscribe Today
Wine: World Salami Day pairings are worth ‘the wait’

Charcuterie is similar to wine, as they both require ageing and patience – and here’s how to celebrate that

Cathal McBride
5th September, 2021
Big, bold wines are often suggested as a pair for charcuterie. Picture: Getty

There’s a particular time in all of food and drink production that I have fondly dubbed “the wait”. It particularly applies to wine, but also anything that employs ageing techniques in its journey to our tables. All the work is done, and now we hand over to science so that nature can work her magic.

World Salami Day takes place this Tuesday, September 7, and charcuterie has a ritualistic aspect to...

