Wine: The truth about sulphites

Jeffrey Steingarten, the supremely talented US novelist and food critic for Vogue magazine, once asked an insightful question: “If MSG is so bad for you, why doesn’t everyone in China have a headache?”

Even I, growing up in the west of Ireland during the 1990s, had heard of the apparent health risks associated with eating monosodium glutamate. Since then, however, we’ve learned much more about the naturally occurring compound which is...