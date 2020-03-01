Wine: The lure and the lore of the Loire

The Loire Valley is physically the largest wine region in France, twisting and turning along France's longest river for 1,012 kilometres from the Atlantic coast at Nantes, to its birthplace source just over 100 kilometres north of Avignon at the edge of sun-drenched Mediterranean Provence.

There are almost 80 distinct and legally designated wine appellations along the Loire's vast length, and they range in style from luscious and exotic sweet wines, to grippy reds, champagne quality sparkling...