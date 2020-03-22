Sunday March 22, 2020
Wine: the Dionysian tragedy of Greek wine

We think of Greece as the birthplace of culture – so why is Greek wine culture, with its many fine and ambitious local grapes and makers, not on our radar?

Greek wine tends not to be on our radar though Irish wine importers have sourced some excellent wines from across Greece. Picture: Getty

In the late afternoon of Tuesday, May 29, 1453, Constantinople – the capital city of Byzantium, the final outpost of the Roman Empire – fell to the Ottomans.

The whole of Europe went into shock. Two thousand years of Roman rule ended in a day as reports emerged that Emperor Constantine XI had been killed.

The Ottoman Empire did not stop at Constantinople, however. It was quickly renamed Istanbul, the new Ottoman capital, and its armies swiftly conquered what...

