Wine: the Dionysian tragedy of Greek wine

In the late afternoon of Tuesday, May 29, 1453, Constantinople – the capital city of Byzantium, the final outpost of the Roman Empire – fell to the Ottomans.

The whole of Europe went into shock. Two thousand years of Roman rule ended in a day as reports emerged that Emperor Constantine XI had been killed.

The Ottoman Empire did not stop at Constantinople, however. It was quickly renamed Istanbul, the new Ottoman capital, and its armies swiftly conquered what...