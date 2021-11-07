Wine: Sweet-natured grape forgives pride and prejudice
To celebrate International Merlot Day, we explore the merits of a wine which deserves a more generous reputation
Today is International Merlot Day. While it’s not quite in the category of ABC (anything but Chardonnay), Merlot has had similar fluctuations of quality, demand and supply. Over-extracted and mass produced, its merits can be easy to forget.
A sweet grape, Merlot has been grown with particular success in the Bordeaux region. There it is used not only as a main variety, but also a foil for the tannic structure of Cabernet Sauvignon...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite
The Balkan nation, synonymous with literature’s most famous vampire, is also famed for its long-established winemaking culture
Wine: Breathe in autumn’s full flavours
The change of season gives us time to slow down and appreciate rich and earthy tastes
Wine: Figuring out the rules of French wine
Even with a little bit of knowledge, French wine labels are not so hard to interpret
Wine: Let the wine world be your oyster
It’s oyster season again, and what better way to savour their delights than pairing them with a delectable wine?