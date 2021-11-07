Wine: Sweet-natured grape forgives pride and prejudice

Today is International Merlot Day. While it’s not quite in the category of ABC (anything but Chardonnay), Merlot has had similar fluctuations of quality, demand and supply. Over-extracted and mass produced, its merits can be easy to forget.

A sweet grape, Merlot has been grown with particular success in the Bordeaux region. There it is used not only as a main variety, but also a foil for the tannic structure of Cabernet Sauvignon...