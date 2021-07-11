Subscribe Today
Log In

Wine

Wine: South Africa’s wines for all seasons

With the South African wine industry taking a pounding due to Covid-19, there’s never been a better time to sample the country’s viticulture

Cathal McBride
11th July, 2021
Wine: South Africa’s wines for all seasons
A vineyard worker carries a crate of chenin blanc grapes during harvest time at Thokozani Wines in Wellington, near Cape Town. Picture: Getty

Wine is often seen as seasonal, just like food. Generally speaking, the weather tends to dictate how and when we enjoy certain wines. We’re not usually inclined to reach for a dry, crisp Côtes du Provence rosé in wet and windy January or a bold, heavy red on a sweltering summer evening.

That said, I don’t like to pigeonhole wine. The food that we eat can provide a good match...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sherry has “Protected Designation of Origin” status in Spain’s Andalusian El Marco triangle, which includes the towns of Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María

Celebrating the new and old wine kings of Spain

Wine Julie Ward 9 months ago
A wine merchant’s knowledge can steer you away from the often alienating sea of the supermarket wine section

Getting to know your local wine merchant can be rewarding

Wine Cathal McBride 9 months ago
Pinot noir is the best match for venison and other red meats, but light enough to pair with white game meat such as pheasant, according Ruairi Riddell, sommelier at Kai Restaurant

Winning wine combinations for game season

Wine Cathal McBride 9 months ago
New strategies and innovations are helping to improve low-alcohol and alcohol-free wine offerings

Wine: Cutting back without losing out

Wine Julie Ward 10 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1