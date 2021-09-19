Wine: Savour September’s fiery flavours

In the Roman calendar, September is associated with the god of fire and forge – Vulcan. My mind immediately goes to vines grown on volcanic soil, particularly those in the foothills of Sicily’s Mount Etna.

Volcanic wines, however, are by no means confined to this Mediterranean island off the “toe” of Italy. Some vineyards exist in craters formed by past eruptions, while others (like Etna) must live with their volcano’s active state. This...