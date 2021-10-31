Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite

It’s Halloween, a time of year that’s steeped in mythology and folklore, dating back to the ancient Celts. If your Halloween is more about having a glass of something to celebrate the occasion than dressing up in costume, it might be a good day to look to the wines of Romania, a country famed for Dracula, the Transylvanian vampire created by Irish author Bram Stoker, which has an age-old winemaking culture.

...