Subscribe Today
Log In

Wine

Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite

The Balkan nation, synonymous with literature’s most famous vampire, is also famed for its long-established winemaking culture

Cathal McBride
31st October, 2021
Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite
Harvesting grapes at Lacerta winery in Dealu Mare, 100km from Bucharest: Romania has an age-old winemaking culture. Picture: Getty

It’s Halloween, a time of year that’s steeped in mythology and folklore, dating back to the ancient Celts. If your Halloween is more about having a glass of something to celebrate the occasion than dressing up in costume, it might be a good day to look to the wines of Romania, a country famed for Dracula, the Transylvanian vampire created by Irish author Bram Stoker, which has an age-old winemaking culture.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Aromatic white wines are a fantastic accompaniment to autumnal meals

Wine: Breathe in autumn’s full flavours

Wine Cathal McBride 1 week ago
A typical Burgundy vineyard: Grand Cru holds the highest ranking in the region

Wine: Figuring out the rules of French wine

Wine Cathal McBride 2 weeks ago
Wine with oysters is one of nature’s great gifts: the creamy, unctuous saline mollusc and lip-smacking acid vino really is a match made in heaven

Wine: Let the wine world be your oyster

Wine Cathal McBride 1 month ago
Vineyards below Mount Etna in Sicily: wines produced from volcanic soil are varied, with the region’s climate and topography playing its own part in the flavour structure. Picture: Getty

Wine: Savour September’s fiery flavours

Wine Cathal McBride 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1