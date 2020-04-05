Wine: Roll out the barrels – sustainably, of course

How was wine first transported? Most likely through the use of animal skins.

Wine was made in small, communal, village-sized wineries and you bought wine to fill your stitched animal skin bag, not unlike a bagpipe, in which you carried water occasionally too.

Farmers and shepherds would sling this animal-skin bagpipe under their arms. It was convenient and it was safe. You could drop it in the fields, and it would be mostly undamaged....