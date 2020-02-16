Wine: Reaching a higher state in the Alps

There is a secret nation at the heart of Europe, high in the cloud and snow-covered mountains that run from Slovenia, across Austria, southern Germany, France's eastern flank from Jura, to Savoie and down to Provence and north of Italy's great lakes.

It is not Switzerland. Rather it is the entirety of the Alps themselves, which includes all of Switzerland, plus all the crests, valleys and slopes of the Alps that spill into modern France,...