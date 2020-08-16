Wine: New Zealand’s Northern star

Few wine regions have moved into the tier one group of elite regions quicker than Central Otago. Spanning 10,000 square kilometres, it is the world’s southernmost wine region and the highest region in New Zealand.

In Burgundy, which many regard to be the home of pinot noir, the tradition of wine-making has developed there for almost 1,000 years. In Central Otago (or just ‘Central’ as some New Zealanders call it), the reputation for excellence...