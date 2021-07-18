Wine: How the screw cap got closure

There’s a poem by the 11th-century Persian polymath Omar Khayyam that reads: “A book of verses underneath the bough, / A jug of wine, a loaf of bread and thou / Beside me singing in the wilderness, / O, wilderness were paradise enow!”

This has always reflected my thoughts about the simple joys of good wine, food and company. It also confirms my belief that the vessel in which a drink is served is...