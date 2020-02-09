Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wine: Hard cases in the cellar

If you have, or can conjure, the right temperature – and you have the room – storing a few bottles of your favourites so that they’re always on hand is one of life’s great delights

9th February, 2020
4
Finding the right storage facility for your wine cellar can be a challenge. Picture: Getty

Before getting into the ins and outs of wine storage, the first question to ask is this: do you need to store wine at all?

In the commercial world, many restaurants and bars have already asked this question and decided that they do not need to tie up space in their establishment, or money in inventory, by storing large quantities of wine.

This has led to a reduction in the length of many restaurants‘ wine...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Wine: When authenticity trumps perfection

As people shun the synthetic and search for something real, natural wine is a growing phenomenon – but its earliest defenders now have concerns

Tomás Clancy | 1 week ago

Why Mâcon is 2020’s breakthrough wine region

For many years a source of generously-priced and exceedingly drinkable wines, this stretch of central France is poised to have its moment in the sun

Tomás Clancy | 2 weeks ago

Decanting the wine trends for 2020

From climate change to trade wars, wine will be directly affected by this year’s big issues

Tomás Clancy | 3 weeks ago