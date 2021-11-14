Wine: Catalunya warmth on winter days

As the sun retreats earlier into its slumber these days, wine drinkers develop a natural inclination towards deeper, darker and fuller rich reds. Complementing seasonal food such as slow braises, roasted meats and heart-warming stews, wines from Catalunya have become increasingly prominent.

The Spanish autonomous community not only produces Cava from Penedés DO, but also some incredibly intense yet elegant full-bodied reds – particularly from Montsant and Priorat.

René Barbier of Clos Mogador...