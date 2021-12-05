Subscribe Today
Log In

Wine

Wine: Big cheeses of the wine-pairing world

Choosing the best cheese to go with wine doesn’t need to be a dilemma with the high quality of Irish products on offer

Cathal McBride
5th December, 2021
Wine: Big cheeses of the wine-pairing world
There are some fantastic cheeses on the home market to pair with your favourite wines

Wine with cheese or cheese with wine? It’s the “chicken or egg” question for oenophiles: which comes first? While few things are so enjoyable as offering friends or family a range of cheeses at Christmas, there’s no catch-all wine that matches the myriad of flavours and textures available.

Irish dairy is one of our greatest treasures – so with this in mind, here are some fantastic cheeses on the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Some clever wine choices now will make life easier when the guests start arriving over Christmas. Picture: Getty

Wine: A seasonal selection to savour

Wine Cathal McBride
René Barbier (jr) and Sara Pérez of the Venus la Universal winery in Montsant: the wines from these vineyards convey the high level of care that goes into making them

Wine: Catalunya warmth on winter days

Wine Cathal McBride
Merlot has been grown with particular success in the Bordeaux region. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Wine: Sweet-natured grape forgives pride and prejudice

Wine Cathal McBride
Harvesting grapes at Lacerta winery in Dealu Mare, 100km from Bucharest: Romania has an age-old winemaking culture. Picture: Getty

Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite

Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1