Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wine: A true gentleman of Verona

Valpolicella is one of the hardy annuals of Italian wine, and its refined taste radiates the same elegance as the beautiful region where it originated

26th July, 2020
4
The vineyards of Valpolicella: its product is seeing a significant resurgence in popularity

So much has been written about Verona as the setting for Romeo and Juliet’s love story that it is difficult not to feel some of that romance when you visit this beautiful Italian city. It was once an important trading route for both east and west, and when wandering through its historic Centro Storico, wide piazzas, Roman and medieval architecture and bustling side streets, even the light seems to reflect a romanticism that is hard...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fighting for the ‘little guys’ in long-running whiskey wars

Wild Geese founder André Levy takes issue with being called ‘pugnacious’, regarding his 15 years of litigation against drinks giants as a battle against injustice

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago

Wine: Getting the blend right on the Cape

The second of a series where wine buffs reflect on their favourite regions looks at a ‘wine safari’ in South Africa’s Cape Winelands where things are done a little differently

Nadia el Ferdaoussi | 1 week ago

Wine: The big romance of the Burgundy region

In the first of a new series, wine buffs reflect on their favourite regions. This week, Mick O’Connell reveals how and why he fell in love with Burgundy

Mick O'Connell | 2 weeks ago